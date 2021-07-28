Police looking for man in an attempted sexual assault of an 11-year-old-girl in Jackson Heights

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police from the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights are searching for a man in connection to a sexually motivated robbery of an 11-year-old girl just blocks away from their station house.

The victim was walking to a grocery store in the vicinity of 86th Street and Northern Boulevard just before 9 a.m. Sunday, July 25, when an unknown man walked up to her from behind, grabbed her by the throat and removed the mask from her face, police said.

The perpetrator then dragged her into an alleyway and held her down on the ground pressing a sharp metal object against her throat while making threatening sexual statements and demanding to know her age, investigators said.

The suspect proceeded to forcibly remove the victim’s house keys, $20 and a reusable grocery bag before fleeing on foot northbound on 86th Street, according to the NYPD.

The victim sustained a cut on her throat and EMS transported her to Elmhurst Hospital Center.

The assailant was captured on surveillance video as he ran from the scene.

He was last seen wearing a black short-sleeved shirt, black pants and a black baseball cap and white sneakers.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.