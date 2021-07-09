Woman sought in 4th of July assault at Jackson Heights transit hub: NYPD

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police from the 110th Precinct in Corona and Transit District 20 are searching for a woman in connection with an assault at the Jackson Heights subway station at 74th Street and Broadway on July 4.

The woman approached a 66-year-old woman on the northbound E train platform just before midnight and proceeded to push the victim into the safety chains between cars on a subway that was stopped inside the station, police said. EMS responded and transported the woman to Queens General Hospital for an abrasion to her knee and swelling to her ankle, according to the NYPD.

NYPD released surveillance video of the suspect on July 7.

The woman was caught on video surveillance wearing a gray hooded Adidas sweatshirt and blue jeans. She was wearing a dark backpack and flip flops over white socks.Police described the woman as Hispanic around 25 years old and approximately 5’3”.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-57-TIPS.