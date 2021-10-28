Police searching for man caught on camera shooting into a Far Rockaway crowd

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police are searching for a man who was caught on surveillance video shooting into a group of men and wounding three of them at a Far Rockaway gas station last Sunday.

At around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 24, in front of 38-01 Beach Channel Drive, the suspect fired his gun at several people striking one 32-year-old victim in the groin and both feet, a 35-year-old man in the chest, and a 36-year-old man in his left shin, according to the NYPD.

The gunman then fled on foot in an unknown direction, police said.

EMS responded to the crime scene and transported the first victim to St. John’s Episcopal Hospital in critical condition, but authorities say his condition has stabilized.

First responders rushed the second shooting victim to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition but has since stabilized and the third victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital by private means in stable condition, police said.

The video shows the suspect as he opened fire on the victims. He was wearing a dark hoodie and a black mask, jeans, and white sneakers.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.