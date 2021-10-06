QEDC to celebrate ‘Queens Comes Back!’ banquet this Saturday

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The Queens Economic Development Corporation (QEDC) and the Queens Tourism Council are inviting the public to a banquet with local vendors and artists that will be held on Saturday, Oct. 9, from noon to 4 p.m.

Kaufman Astoria Studios will host the Queens Comes Back! event in its backlot, located in the heart of the Kaufman Arts District in the vicinity of 36th Street and 34th Avenue.

“There are many new food and beverage vendors that I’ve never tried, and I’m really looking forward to it. Plus, four Queensboro Dance Festival troupes are going to perform, and I’m excited to see what they do inside the Kaufman Astoria Studios Backlot, where many movie stunt scenes are filmed,” Rob MacKay, director of Public Relations, Marketing and Tourism at QEDC, said. “Then there’s the chance to socialize with Queens people in a festive atmosphere. I can’t wait. Let it begin already.”

As restaurants are still signing up to participate, this will be the first-ever banquet that has attracted several dozen vendors that will provide entertainment, dining and a shopping experience for attendees.

Alewife Brewing, which is located in Sunnyside, will pour suds, and Jackson Heights-based QNSY Sparkling Cocktails will peddle mixed drinks in cans, and The Wine Room of Forest Hills will offer spirits.

At some spots, members of Made in Queens, a QEDC program that promotes local manufacturers and crafters, will sell their products, which range from shirts to jewelry to handmade soaps and candles.

Representatives from Queensboro FC, a professional soccer team that will begin competing in 2022, will be in attendance with uniforms, soccer balls and other sports paraphernalia.

Four Queensboro Dance Festival member troupes — Gotham Dance Theater, Chieh Hsiung, Manhatitlan Mexican Folkloric Dance Group, and Greek American Folklore Society — will perform throughout the day on a mini outdoor stage.

There is no admission fee. QEDC will follow COVID-19 safety protocols and all attendees must present proof of vaccination, such as the excelsior pass, NYC Covid SAFE app, or a physical card.

Here’s a list of food vendors that will be participating in the event:

Some of the potential non-food vendors include Rebecca Hervas Painting, Queens Thread, Paige’s Candle Company, Connection Jewelry, Cards N Crafts NYC, and Terrart NYC.