Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty cuts ribbon at new Astoria office

Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, a big-name real estate firm with a large presence on Long Island, has officially opened an Astoria office at 28-07 Ditmars Blvd.

The company, which has been in Astoria since late 2018, had previously operated out of the WeWork Building on 36th Avenue.

“We are incredibly proud of our Astoria office and the strong growth it has attained in a new market in just three years, particularly when that growth was achieved during a time when COVID-19 presented innumerable challenges,” Deirdre O’Connell, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s international realty chief executive officer, said. “The time has come for us to open our doors to become an integral part of the community.”

The Astoria office initially opened with four full-time real estate advisors operating predominantly in Astoria, Long Island City and eastern Queens. Currently, the office has 17 real estate advisors and is on track to have 20 by the end of the year. The office has also broadened its territory into Brooklyn and Manhattan.

The company recruited Daren Debel as sales manager in January 2020 with the goal of putting the company on the map of Astoria.

“Astoria was changing when we first opened our office, and COVID-19 accelerated that change,” Debel. “We wanted to bring a standard of professionalism and collaboration, first-rate marketing and a wider exposure for properties on the market, and provide an overall benefit in the community.”

The company plans to further integrate itself into the local community, partnering with community groups and handing out gifts for kids, dogs and adults who drop by.

“We engage with everyone who walks past our office,” Debel said. “We may be viewed as the big brand in town and a corporation rather than a mom and pop, but our roots are as a family business and that is the foundation of our culture for the past 100 years.”