AdvantageCare Physicians opens new medical office in Flushing – QNS.com

AdvantageCare Physicians (ACPNY), one of the largest primary and specialty care practices in New York City, announced on Monday, Feb. 23, the opening of its new Flushing Annex Medical Office.

The new medical office, located at 41-61 Kissena Blvd., will house gastroenterology (GI) consultative and endoscopic procedures in Flushing, one of New York City’s most diverse neighborhoods.

As part of ACPNY’s commitment to population and community health, doctors and clinical staff will perform colonoscopy and upper endoscopy procedures at the new office, with a focus on prevention, early detection and treatment of gastrointestinal cancers and other digestive diseases and disorders.

“Our new facility is designed to put patients at ease, serving as a beacon of excellence for GI care in the community,” said Dr. Navarra Rodriguez, chief medical officer of ACPNY. “We are excited to continue to expand care options in the Flushing community.”

The center features endoscopy units and offers patients convenient access to gastroenterology care and procedures within the safety of a dedicated office. The experience aims to offer patients a personal office visit that is efficient and respectful of the patient’s medical and cultural needs.

The state-of-the-art, 5,300-square-foot office includes:

Two procedure rooms, equipped with the latest endoscopy testing and treatment technology

Seven-bed post-anesthesia care unit

An endoscope reprocessing room, equipped with the latest technology in scope reprocessing, infection control and patient safety

Large waiting area that accommodates social distancing safety protocols

Four patient examination rooms and three physician consultative offices

Continued partnership with North America Partners in Anesthesia providers for procedure-related anesthesia services

“This new office will be the largest GI endoscopy unit at ACPNY and very likely one of the largest office-based endoscopy units in the NYC area,” said Dr. Leon E. Kurtz, senior vice president of Specialty Services, Gastroenterology at ACPNY. “We are proud of how well it has come together and thrilled for the opportunity to further help our patients and community through this specialty unit.”

For more information on ACPNY and the care options they provide, visit their website.