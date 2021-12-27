Long Island man killed in Clearview Expressway collision in Bayside

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A Long Island man was killed in a collision as he tried to navigate an exit ramp of the Clearview Expressway in Bayside on the evening of Friday, Dec. 24, according to authorities.

Jae Soo Kim,65, of Williston Park, was traveling northbound on the Clearview as he took the exit ramp to Willets Point Boulevard when his 2013 Toyota Corolla sideswiped a 2012 Kia Sorento that was stopped on the exit ramp, police said. His vehicle then struck the concrete barrier wall head-on before it came to a stop, according to the NYPD.

Police from the 109th Precinct in Flushing responded to a 911 call of a motor vehicle collision around 10:34 p.m. Upon arrival, they found Kim with severe trauma to the body.

EMS transported him to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The 43-year-old man who was driving the Kia and his passenger, a 35-year-old woman, sustained minor injuries and were taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing by the NYPD’s Highway Collision Investigation Squad.