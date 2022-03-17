Cops seek man who attempted to rob bank in Rego Park

Police are searching for the man who attempted to rob a Chase Bank in Rego Park last week.

Authorities say that the would-be thief entered the Chase Bank located at 95-38 Queens Blvd. within the 112th Precinct around 4:30 p.m. on Friday March 11. Once inside, he approached a bank teller and passed a note demanding money. The teller refused to comply and the man fled the scene to parts unknown without any money.

Police said the man did not have any weapons and that no one was injured during the incident.

Authorities released surveillance photos and a description of the suspect on March 17, He is described as being approximately 6 feet tall and 210 pounds with a dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a black skull cap, a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers. nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.