NYC health commissioner praises staff at Charles B. Wang Community Health Center in Flushing

(From l. to r.) Dr. Hyoseong Nuna Kim, CBWCHC deputy chief medical officer, NYC Health Commissioner Dr. David Chokshi, CBWCHC CEO Kaushal Challa and CBWCHC Chief Operations Officer and Executive Vice President Betty Cheng. (Photo courtesy of the Charles B. Wang Community Health Center)

New York City Health Commissioner Dr. David Chokshi met with leadership and staff members at the Charles B. Wang Community Health Center (CBWCHC) in Flushing on Thursday, March 10, to discuss the center’s vital role in keeping underserved communities healthy, particularly in times of crisis. 

Chokshi commended the health center’s work as a leader in the community throughout the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and reminded New Yorkers not to delay their preventative care, regular doctor’s visits, and critical health screenings. 

Dr. David Chokshi with leadership and staff members at the Charles B. Wang Community Health Center in Flushing on Thursday, March 10. (Photo courtesy of the Charles B. Wang Community Health Center)

“The work of federally qualified health centers has been critical in keeping New Yorkers healthy during this pandemic,” Chokshi said. “I applaud the Charles B. Wang Community Health Center staff for their hard work and dedication to New Yorkers over the last two years.”

The Charles B. Wang Community Health Center is a federally qualified health center (FQHC) providing primary care services to underserved communities at five locations in Manhattan and Queens. The center is open seven days a week, and accepts most major health insurance plans and serves everyone regardless of their ability to pay, the language they speak, or their immigration history.

NYC Health Commissioner Dr. David Chokshi (l.) and Charles B. Wang Community Health Center CEO Kaushal Challa. (Photo courtesy of the Charles B. Wang Community Health Center)

Kaushal Challa, CEO of CBWCHC, said they’re particularly proud of the role — like other FQHC’s — play in filling a critical gap in the response to the pandemic. 

“We have administered more than 70,000 vaccine doses since 2020, with the vast majority to vulnerable, non-English speaking people in under-resourced communities,” Challa said. “We have seen too many patients delaying their primary care, and, sadly, missing timely health screenings for often preventable conditions like heart disease, diabetes, hepatitis B, and many cancers. With supportive partners like Dr. Chokshi and the NYC Department of Health, we’re encouraging more New Yorkers to schedule appointments with their healthcare providers as soon as possible.” 

Since the start of the pandemic, the health center’s staff has provided unprecedented culturally appropriate education, safety, and mental health services to the community, and continues to do so. 

To make an appointment and learn more, click here

