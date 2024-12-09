Flushing hits the jackpot: Two lucky tickets sold, including a $256M Powerball winner

The holidays came early for two lucky Flushing residents.
The New York Lottery announced on Sunday that two winning Powerball tickets were sold in Flushing for the Dec. 7 drawing, one of which is worth a staggering $256 million.
The jackpot-winning ticket was sold at Hua Lian Supermarket, located at 25-03 Parsons Blvd.
The second winning ticket, worth $50,000, was sold at Stop & Go Convenience, located at 42-39 Main St.
This marks New York’s first Powerball jackpot win since 2020.
Both tickets are eligible for their respective prizes following the drawing, where the winning numbers were selected from a field of one to 69, with the red Power Ball drawn from a separate field of one to 26.
If the jackpot winner chooses the lump sum payment option, they would still take home a substantial $123.5 million after taxes. The winning numbers for the Dec. 7 drawing were 1, 31, 43, 55, 57, with the red Powerball 22.
The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.
The New York Lottery remains the largest and most profitable lottery in North America, contributing $3.8 billion in fiscal year 2023-2024 to benefit public schools throughout the state.
Those struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can find help at NYProblemGamblingHelp.org, or by calling New York’s toll-free confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369), or texting HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.