Caught on camera: Gunmen open fire at close range in St. Albans

The NYPD released video surveillance of a St. Albans shootout that occurred in broad daylight Tuesday afternoon.

Police from the 113th Precinct in Jamaica responded to a 911 call at 12:30 p.m. on April 19 of shots fired in front of 194-05 Linden Blvd. A subsequent investigation revealed that two men with handguns exchanged fire at the location, police said.

The surveillance video shows three men standing around a parked vehicle having an argument about a double-parked car that had blocked them in. The dispute suddenly escalated when the man in the street pulled out his handgun and opened fire on the other two. One of them drew a firearm and returned fire. The first gunman fled in a silver Honda Accord, while the other two took off in a black Acura four-door sedan that was driven by another unidentified individual.

The first gunman returned briefly to the scene to retrieve a bag he had dropped in the street before driving off.

There were no injuries reported in connection with the shootout, but the white SUV seen in the video sustained gunfire damage, police said.

The first gunman wore a black hooded sweatshirt and a black winter jacket, white pants and black sneakers. The second gunman wore a dark hooded winter jacket, black pants and black sneakers while the third man wore a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.