Cops search for gunman who allegedly robbed a Rego Park deli

Police from the 112th Precinct in Forest Hills are searching for a gunman in connection to a Rego Park robbery that occurred Sunday afternoon.

At around 2 p.m. on Nov. 7, police say a man entered a deli located at 92-32 Queens Blvd. just south of the Long Island Expressway and pulled out a handgun. The suspect then demanded cash from the register and the deli employee complied, police said.

The suspect fled the store on foot to parts unknown with approximately $1,500 in cash. There were no injuries reported as a result of the incident, according to police.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect who wore a dark black hooded jacket over a red hooded sweatshirt. The man wore a black face mask and white and black sneakers.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.