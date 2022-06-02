QNS Weekender: 7 things to do in Queens

It’s the first weekend in June! If you’re looking for stuff to do, check out our list of events and other fun things happening in Queens.

Enjoy a fun filled Friday night at the Astoria Park Carnival. Head to the Water Lantern Festival at Flushing Meadows Corona Park on Saturday. On Sunday, get a taste of all the food Bayside has to offer at the Bell Boulevard Food and Music Fest.

For information about these events and more, see our list of things to do in Queens from June 3 to June 5.

GET TESTED AND VACCINATED

Before doing anything in person, get tested for COVID-19 and get vaccinated and boosted! Also, don’t forget to wear your mask indoors and socially distance wherever possible.

To slow the spread of COVID-19, the New York City Department of Health suggests getting tested often. Here is where you can find several places in Queens to get tested this weekend:

Enter your address and find a testing site near you at www1.nyc.gov/site/coronavirus/get-tested/covid-19-testing.page .

NYC Health + Hospitals offers several testing sites in Queens .

The United States Postal Service is also offering four free at-home test kits per address. Visit special.usps.com/testkits to learn how to order your test kits.

Visit vaccinefinder.nyc.gov to find a Queens vaccination site near you.

FRIDAY, JUNE 3

Traditions Festival (King Manor Museum): This event features Queens artisans and small local businesses representing a variety of cultures from the “World’s Borough,” as well as costumed historical interpreters. King Manor Museum in Rufus King Park; 150-03 Jamaica Ave., Jamaica. nycgovparks.org. Free. Noon to 5 p.m., June 3.

The Astoria Park Carnival (Astoria Park): This family-friendly event features rides, games and fun, carnival food and other entertainment. Admission is free but rides require tickets that will be available for purchase. Parking Lot in Astoria Park. nycgovparks.org. Free admission, ride tickets will be available for purchase. 4 to 11 p.m., June 3.

SATURDAY, JUNE 4

Water Lantern Festival (Flushing Meadows Corona Park): This event is filled with fun, happiness, hope and great memories. Each ticket comes with a wristband, floating lantern kit, LED candle, commemorative drawstring bag, marker, lantern retrieval and water clean up. Fountain of the Planets at Flushing Meadows Corona Park. waterlanternfestival.com. $45.99 before the event and $55.99 day of the event. 5:30-9:30 p.m., June 4.

Multicultural Celebration (Dutch Kills Playground): This celebration of diversity features performances from artists who will take you around the globe. Fun for all ages. Dutch Kills Playground; 36th Avenue and Crescent Street. nycgovparks.org. Free. 12 to 4:30 p.m., June 4.

SUNDAY, JUNE 5

Free Public Sunday Programs (Alley Pond Park): Take on this free adventure course, which promises to be two hours of challenging fun. Make sure to dress appropriately, no sandals, flip flops or open-toed shoes are allowed. Everyone ages 8 and up is welcome. Alley Pond Adventure Course in Alley Pond Park. nycgovparks.org. Free with registration. 1 to 3 p.m., June 5.

Queens Pride Parade and Festival (Jackson Heights): Celebrate the 30th anniversary of Queens Pride, one of the city’s largest celebrations on LGBTQ rights and advocacy. City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams will headline the event as grand marshal, along with nonprofit advocacy organizations Colectivo Intercultural TRANSgrediendo and the Caribbean Equality Project. Jackson Heights. newqueenspride.org. Free. Noon to 6 p.m., June 5.

Bell Boulevard Food and Music Fest (Bell Boulevard): This beloved Bayside food and music event is back this year, giving people the opportunity to try 35 restaurants for less than $1 per restaurant. Patrons will also be able to enjoy free live music, dance shows, aerialist performances, mini golf, beach ball volleyball, ping-pong, games and arts and crafts. Bell Boulevard between 38th and 43rd Avenues in Bayside. eventbrite.com. $35 for adults and $15 for children under 12 years old; same-day tickets will cost $45 for adults and $20 for children. 1 to 6 p.m., June 5.

