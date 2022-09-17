8-year-old girl dies in College Point fire that also injured her father and brother: NYPD

An 8-year old girl died in a residential fire in College Point that also injured her father and brother Saturday morning, according to authorities.

Authorities received a 911 call just after 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 17 regarding a fire on the third floor of a three-story residential building at 23-26 130 St. in College Point.

Officers from the 109th Precinct, along with 12 units consisting of 60 FDNY personnel, arrived at the scene. The fire was under control by 8:16 a.m., according to FDNY.

FDNY had reported three civilians were injured in the fire, including 8-year-old Stephanie Villa Torres, an 18-year-old man and a 35-year-old man.

A police spokesperson confirmed with QNS that the 18-year-old was Villa Torres’ brother and the 35-year-old was her father. They lived in the building, the spokesperson said.

EMS arrived at the scene and transported Villa Torres to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The two men were transported to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi in the Bronx, where they were treated for smoke inhalation symptoms and burns to the body. Police say both are currently listed in stable condition.

FDNY fire marshals determined the fire was caused by a lithium ion battery from an e-mobility device.