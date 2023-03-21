NYPD investigating two incidents of antisemitic vandalism in Rego Park, Forest Hills

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating two incidents of antisemitic graffiti that was reported on Tuesday, March 21, in the neighborhoods of Rego Park and Forest Hills.

On Monday, March 20, at 9:21 p.m., two swastikas were found scrawled on the sidewalk and street outside of J.H.S. 157, located at 63-55 102nd St. in Rego Park, according to police.

There have been no arrests, police said.

In regards to the second incident where graffiti was scrawled on the sidewalk outside of a building at 110-11 Queens Blvd. in Forest Hills, Assemblyman Andrew Hevesi’s office confirmed that the graffiti has been removed by police officers at the 112th Precinct. It has not been confirmed as of yet if the graffiti has been removed outside of J.H.S. 157 in Rego Park, according to Hevesi’s office.

Meanwhile, Hevesi along with Rep. Grace Meng, Councilwoman Lynn Schulman, and Senators Joseph Addabbo Jr. and Leroy Comrie, issued a joint statement on Tuesday, March 21, condemning the antisemitic vandalism.

“Our local leaders and fellow neighbors will never become complacent in the face of such vile acts of hate,” the lawmakers said. “We remain strong in supporting one another, and condemn these acts of antisemitism and cowardice for what they are. Thank you to the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force for investigating, and our officers at the 112th Precinct for keeping us apprised. We remain confident that the perpetrators will be found and prosecuted, as they have been time and again.”