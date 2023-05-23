School bus catches fire in Rego Park: FDNY

A school bus was among several vehicles to have caught fire in Rego Park Tuesday, May 23, according to the FDNY.

A school bus was among several vehicles to have caught fire in Rego Park Tuesday afternoon, according to the FDNY.

Firefighters responded to calls regarding multiple vehicles on fire near 65-44 Saunders St. in Rego Park at approximately 3:44 p.m. on May 23.

Six units consisting of 30 firefighters arrived at the scene to find a school bus and other vehicles on fire. All children were evacuated from the bus prior to the FDNY’s arrival, according to a Fire Department spokesperson.

According to a report from WABC-TV, FDNY officials said six students, all from a Jewish private school in Fresh Meadows, aboard the fiery bus were evacuated safely by the bus driver.

“The bus driver did a great job, again there were six kids still on the bus and as soon as ignited was able to get them off quickly and get them safe and out of the way and none of the kids were hurt,” FDNY Battalion Chief Brian Hanrahan said, according to the WABC-TV report.

A video obtained by QNS shows the empty school bus in flames.

The fire was under control by 4:13 p.m., according to the FDNY.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined, according to the FDNY, and an investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back with QNS later for more updates.