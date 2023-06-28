Crook put young woman in a headlock before robbing her at Elmhurst Avenue subway station: NYPD

Cops are looking for this suspect who allegedly put a young woman in a headlock before robbing her at the Elmhurst Avenue subway station on Monday night.

Police from the 110th Precinct in Elmhurst and Transit District 20 are looking for a man who roughed up a young woman before robbing her at the Elmhurst Avenue subway station on Monday, June 26.

The 24-year-old victim was standing on the northbound platform just after 11 p.m. when the suspect came up behind her and put her in a headlock, according to authorities. The assailant then forcibly took her cell phone before running out of the station on foot in an unknown direction, police said, adding that the victim suffered minor injuries during the attack but refused medical attention at the scene.

The NYPD released a surveillance photo of the suspect on June 27. He is believed to be between the ages of 25 and 30 and has a dark complexion. He is approximately 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 170 pounds and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, light colored jeans, a black backpack and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.