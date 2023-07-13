Crook snatches elderly woman’s wallet inside Kew Gardens subway station: NYPD

Police from the 112th Precinct in Forest Hills are looking for a man who snatched a wallet from the hands of a 69-year-old woman at the Union Turnpike-Kew Gardens subway station on Sunday, July 9.

Police say the victim was on the mezzanine level inside the station at around 5:30 p.m., when the suspect approached her and grabbed her wallet that she was holding, police said. The wallet contained cash and her credit and debit cards.

The victim did not sustain any injuries as a result in the incident, police said.

Police on July 12 released surveillance video of the suspect that shows the suspect walking away from the station and apparently checking the contents of the woman’s wallet. He was last seen wearing a navy blue T-shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information related to the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.