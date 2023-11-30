Toddler killed by hit-and-run driver on College Point Boulevard in Flushing: NYPD

A 3-year-old boy was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver who ditched his vehicle four blocks away on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

A 3-year-old boy was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Flushing on Wednesday night, according to the NYPD.

Police from the 109th Precinct in Flushing responded to a 911 call of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle near the intersection of College Point Boulevard and 41st Avenue just after 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 29, where they found the toddler lying on the roadway. EMS rushed the child to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A preliminary investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad determined that the driver of a white four-door 2014 Infiniti Q50 was pulling away from the curbline when the youngster darted in front of the vehicle and was struck by the driver’s side tires, according to an NYPD spokesman. The driver sped away from the scene and ditched the vehicle at College Point Boulevard and Pople Avenue, four blocks south of the scene of the fatal collision, the spokesman said.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.