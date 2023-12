Police outside 117-29 143rd St. where three men were shot Friday afternoon

One man is dead and three seriously injured following a shooting on a Jamaica street Friday afternoon, according to police.

Gunfire erupted at around 3:19 p.m. outside of 117-29 143rd St, police said.

Police said one man was fatally shot, while another is fighting for his life. Two other men are expected to survive. EMS transported the injured men to Jamaica Hospital with bullet wounds to their back.

Police said the perpetrator has yet to be apprehended.