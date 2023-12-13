Jollyfest Holiday Parade to take place in Flushing Sunday

Queens State Sen. John Liu will be hosting his annual Jollyfest Holiday Parade in downtown Flushing on Sunday.

The festivities will take place on Dec. 17 and children and families are invited to attend and march in the parade where children will receive a free holiday hat and can register for a toy giveaway.

Antique cars, marching bands and community organizations will be featured in the parade and there will be several opening ceremony performances.

Liu said that he hopes people will come out to take part in the event and celebrate the holidays together.

“The holidays are here and we’re kicking off the season with our first Jollyfest Parade in downtown Flushing to give children in our community a chance to celebrate with friends, family, and lots of community spirit,” he added.

The event has been organized by Better Chinatown Society, Tangram, Flushing Business Improvement District, and the NYPD.

The parade will begin at Main Street and Franklin Avenue and will conclude at Tangram Mall, which is located at 133-33 39th Ave. in Flushing. The parade will start at 11 a.m.

The toy giveaway for the children in attendance will take place at Tangram Mall when the parade ends.