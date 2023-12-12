Queens CB9 monthly meeting moved to Dec. 19.

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The last Queens Community Board 9 regular monthly meeting for 2023 has been rescheduled to Tuesday, Dec. 19. at 7 p.m.

The announcement was shared through CB9’s social media pages online Tuesday, Dec. 12. — the day the board meeting was initially set to take place. The meeting will still be held inside Queens Borough Hall, located at 120-55 Queens Blvd., in Kew Gardens.

The board apologizes for any inconvenience due to the date change.

The board meeting’s agenda remains unchanged and will include a public hearing on the City of Yes set of zoning proposals at the start. The following agenda items include remarks from elected officials, a report from Chairperson Sherry Algredo, District Manager James McClelland’s report and public forum.

A vote will be taken on the City of Yes zoning proposals from the Land Use and Housing Committee’s report, and shortly after, the NYPD 102nd Precinct Commanding Officer will share updates with the community.

Later into the meeting, votes will be taken regarding 12 proposed legal adult-use cannabis retail dispensaries in the district. A new Ad Hoc Committee created to handle the influx of proposed cannabis storefronts will share their findings and report.

Lastly, the Public Safety and Consumer Affairs Committee report will focus on the new and renewal applications for liquor licenses. Old and new business follows discussions on liquor licenses, including a final public forum and CB9’s end of year social.

Community Board 9 serves the neighborhoods of Woodhaven, Ozone Park, Richmond Hill, and Kew Gardens. Check CB9’s websites and social media pages for updates.