Woman found dead with scratches on her face inside East Elmhurst home: NYPD

A woman was found dead inside her East Elmhurst home on Tuesday evening and the cause of her death in under investigation.

A woman was found dead inside her East Elmhurst apartment on Tuesday, according to the NYPD.

Police from the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights responded to a 911 call just after 5 p.m. on Dec. 5 and, upon their arrival, officers discovered a 55-year-old woman unconscious with scratches on her face inside her apartment in a house located on 96th Street, a half-block from Northern Boulevard, police said.

EMS responded and pronounced the woman dead at the scene, according to the NYPD.

A police spokesperson could not say if there were signs of a break-in at the location or if the victim had a house pet, adding that the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine her cause of death.

The identity of the woman is being withheld pending proper family notification, the NYPD spokesperson said.