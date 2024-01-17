Manhunt on for suspect who stabbed two men in Springfield Gardens Wednesday morning: NYPD

Sign up for our QNS.com email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

With NYPD aviation overhead and police flooding the streets of Springfield Gardens on Wednesday morning, a manhunt was on for a suspect who allegedly stabbed two men near the intersection of Guy R. Brewer Boulevard and 134th Avenue at around 7:30 a.m.

Police from the NYPD 113th Precinct raced to the crime scene and found a 74-year-old man with a stab wound to his abdomen and a 41-year-old man who had been stabbed in the back. EMS transported the two victims to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where they were listed in serious but stable condition.

An NYPD spokeswoman said it was too soon to tell if the double stabbing was related to another attack in Springfield Gardens the previous day. Police from the 113th Precinct reported that just after midnight on Tuesday, a 34-year-old woman was walking home in the vicinity of 158th Street and 134th Avenue when she was approached by a stranger at 12:08 p.m. The man pulled out a knife and stabbed her in her torso before running off eastbound on 134th Avenue. EMS rushed the woman to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where she was listed in stable condition.

The NYPD released video surveillance of the suspect wanted for the Tuesday attack this morning and described him as having a medium complexion and being approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a dark gray jacket, black pants, black shoes, and a blue mask.

The NYPD spokeswoman said it was also too soon to tell if the same man is suspected of two other stabbing investigations, one in Brooklyn and another in the Bronx.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips.



Additional reporting by Lloyd Mitchell