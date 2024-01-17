Quantcast
News

Manhunt on for suspect who stabbed two men in Springfield Gardens Wednesday morning: NYPD

By Posted on
suspect
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

With NYPD aviation overhead and police flooding the streets of Springfield Gardens on Wednesday morning, a manhunt was on for a suspect who allegedly stabbed two men near the intersection of Guy R. Brewer Boulevard and 134th Avenue at around 7:30 a.m.

Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Police from the NYPD 113th Precinct raced to the crime scene and found a 74-year-old man with a stab wound to his abdomen and a 41-year-old man who had been stabbed in the back. EMS transported the two victims to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where they were listed in serious but stable condition.

NYPD aviation searches for a suspect in a double stabbing in Springfield Gardens that left two men injured. Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

An NYPD spokeswoman said it was too soon to tell if the double stabbing was related to another attack in Springfield Gardens the previous day. Police from the 113th Precinct reported that just after midnight on Tuesday, a 34-year-old woman was walking home in the vicinity of 158th Street and 134th Avenue when she was approached by a stranger at 12:08 p.m. The man pulled out a knife and stabbed her in her torso before running off eastbound on 134th Avenue. EMS rushed the woman to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where she was listed in stable condition.

Detectives were still investigating at the Gas City smoke shop, where a suspect had been captured on surveillance video the night before when a woman was stabbed nearby, but an NYPD spokeswoman says it is too early in the investigation to say if the assaults are related. Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

The NYPD released video surveillance of the suspect wanted for the Tuesday attack this morning and described him as having a medium complexion and being approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a dark gray jacket, black pants, black shoes, and a blue mask.

The NYPD spokeswoman said it was also too soon to tell if the same man is suspected of two other stabbing investigations, one in Brooklyn and another in the Bronx.

The NYPD released a surveillance image of a suspect who allegedly stabbed a woman in Springfield Gardens just after midnight on Tuesday, Jan. 16. Photo courtesy of the NYPD
Photo courtesy of the NYPD
Photo courtesy of the NYPD

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Additional reporting by Lloyd Mitchell

About the Author

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Things to do in Queens

Post an Event

View All Events…

Latest News

Dining & Nightlife

Entertainment

Police & Fire

Related Articles

More from Around New York