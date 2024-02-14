New bill targets RV and mobile home removal from residential streets in NYC

Holden and Harris believe RV’s and mobile homes parking in residential areas are becoming a problem.

Recreational vehicles (RV’s) and mobile homes may soon be forcibly removed from residential streets at certain times if a new senate bill introduced by council members Robert Holden and Kamillah Hanks becomes law.

Holden, who represents Ridgewood and surrounding areas and Hanks who represents Staten Island have introduced a new bill to combat the recent surge of RV’s and mobile homes permanently parked on streets in residential areas.

Holden said that as New York’s housing crisis deepens, there has been an increase in people using RV’s and mobile homes as permanent housing, while paying no property taxes – and becoming an eyesore for residents.

“The spread of RVs in our neighborhoods has become a real problem, creating an eyesore and unfairly burdening homeowners who pay their taxes. I am proud to join forces with my colleague Kamillah Hanks to introduce this bill, which will give our police additional tools to tackle this issue and improve the quality of life for the local community,” he said.

If the bill becomes law, it would make it a violation to park a mobile home or trailer in excess of three hours on a residential street. In addition, parking a mobile home or trailer on a residential street from 9 p.m. through 5 a.m. would also be a violation.

Hanks said that this is a quality of life problem for residents who have RV’s and mobile homes on their street.

“I am thrilled to work alongside Council Member Robert Holden, once again, to ensure a better, more fair street scape and more equitable use of our roadways,” she said.

The bill would also give the the Department of Transportation, the NYPD or any other authorized agency the power to impound any mobile home or trailer parked in violation of the bill.