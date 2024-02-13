Photos: Community members and leaders gather for Lunar New Year parade in Flushing

Sign up for our QNS.com email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Queens residents and elected officials, including New York State Governor Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams, gathered in Flushing to watch the parade celebrating the Year of the Dragon on Lunar New Year Saturday.

The event which is hosted and organized by the Flushing Chinese Business Association along with many other local groups, sees thousands of attendees each year.

Hochul expressed a commitment towards making the holiday a state-wide celebration. “We want everyone from Asian backgrounds to feel included and welcomed,” Hochul said.

This sentiment was reinforced by many of the attendees of the parade. “It is important that I know my culture and my daughter understands this community,” Queens resident Samantha Chung said.