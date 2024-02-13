Quantcast
Photos: Community members and leaders gather for Lunar New Year parade in Flushing

By Ethan Marshall Posted on
gather
Elected Officials celebrate Lunar new year 2024
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Queens residents and elected officials, including New York State Governor Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams, gathered in Flushing to watch the parade celebrating the Year of the Dragon on Lunar New Year Saturday.

The event which is hosted and organized by the Flushing Chinese Business Association along with many other local groups, sees thousands of attendees each year.

Hochul expressed a commitment towards making the holiday a state-wide celebration. “We want everyone from Asian backgrounds to feel included and welcomed,” Hochul said.

This sentiment was reinforced by many of the attendees of the parade. “It is important that I know my culture and my daughter understands this community,” Queens resident Samantha Chung said.

Photo by Walter Karling
Photo by Walter Karling
Photo by Walter Karling
A dragon greets people celebrating Lunar New Year. Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
People ride floats in the 2024 Lunar New Year Parade. Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Several Queens elected officials were “Parade VIPs.” Photo by Walter Karling
Governor Kathy Hochul at the the 2024 Chinese Lunar New Year in Flushing. Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
A youngster is dressed to celebrate Lunar New Year. Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Governor Kathy Hochul speaks at the the 2024 Chinese Lunar New Year in Flushing. Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Mayor Eric Adams at the Lunar New Year celebration. Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Performers use a Dragon during the year of the Dragon to ring in Lunar New Year. Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Walter Karling
Photo by Walter Karling
Photo by Walter Karling
Photo by Walter Karling
Photo by Walter Karling
Kids perform during the Lunar New Year Parade. Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Tom Suozzi joins elected officials to celebrate Lunar new year 2024. Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
A family celebrate Lunar New Year on Saturday, Feb, 10. Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Mr. Met joined in on the Lunar New Year celebration. Photo by Walter Karling
Photo by Walter Karling
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
A business owner celebrates lunar new year in a fancy jacket. Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
A Dragon takes a rest after celebrating the 2024 Lunar New Year. Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

