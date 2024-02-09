QNS weekender: Six things to do in Queens this weekend

If you enjoy a wide variety of music and entertainment, along with enjoying quality food, the Queens area is the perfect place for enjoying all of the different forms of entertainment in New York City. From poetry to music, there is plenty to do and enjoy this weekend.

Friday, Feb. 9

The Long Island City-based sports bar Gamehaus is hosting specialty food and drinks on Friday. (Gamehaus Sports Bar, 5-14 51st Ave., Long Island City. 5 p.m. Admission: varies with reservation).

Enjoy a Friday night party with a wide-variety of unique dancehall and reggae music. (Blend Lounge, 127-07 Atlantic Ave., South Richmond Hill. 10 p.m. Admission: $23.18).

Saturday, Feb. 10

The Knockdown Center is hosting a concert supported by the HERE hyper-charity group. With musical performances by Eartheater, Vegyn, Underscores, RXKNephew and others. (Knockdown Center, 52-19 Flushing Ave., Maspeth. 6:30 p.m. Admission: $49.19).

The Kupferberg Center is hosting an all- inclusive family concert showcasing Cubop and Hip-Hop. As implied, the concert is available for all ages. (Kupferberg Center for the Arts, 65-30 Kissena Blvd., Flushing. 3 p.m. Admission: $20).

Sunday, Feb. 11

Internet Comedian Lisa Marie returns to New York City as part of her “I’m Done With It” tour. (The Rockaway Hotel, 108-10 Rockaway Beach Dr., The Rockaways. 2 p.m. Admission: $35-$55).

Head to the Freda Bar to check out an ongoing poetry series “Little Love Thing,” provided by the Dirt Child group. Featuring the poetry of Sol Cabrini, Manal Kara, John Ling and many more. (Freda Bar, 801 Seneca Ave., Ridgewood. 3 p.m. Admission: Free).