Crunching the Queens crime numbers: felony assaults across the borough on the rise, burglaries down slightly in northern Queens

The number of felony assaults across Queens increased during the 28-day period from Jan. 22 through Feb. 18, compared to the same period of time last year, according to the latest crime stats released by the NYPD Tuesday. At the same time, the number of reported burglaries experienced a slight but noticeable drop in northern Queens.

Over the course of the 28-day period, felony assaults in northern Queens increased 22.8%, from 184 in 2023 to 226 in 2024. However, burglaries ended up decreasing 16.2%, from 179 to 150.

The 114th Precinct, which covers Astoria, Long Island City, Woodside and Jackson Heights, had the biggest jump in felony assaults. Reported cases there rose from 29 last year to 49 this year. Meanwhile, the 109th Precinct, which covers Flushing, Queensboro Hill, College Point, Whitestone and Bay Terrace, had the sharpest decline in reported burglaries. Cases there fell from 54 to 30.

In southern Queens, felony assaults went up 11.5% during the same 28-day period, from 191 to 213.

The 105th Precinct, which covers Bellerose, Cambria Heights, Glen Oaks, Laurelton and Queens Village, experienced the biggest increase in felony assaults in southern Queens. Reported cases increased there from 29 to 42.

The total number of reported major crimes – murder, rape, robbery, felony assault, burglary, grand larceny and vehicle thefts – was mostly flat in northern Queens during the 28-day period when compared to the same time last year. Cases there dipped 0.97%, from 1,237 to 1,225. Meanwhile, in southern Queens, major crimes increased 2.99%, from 768 to 791.