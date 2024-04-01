Queens Public Library rolls out Laurelton Bookmobile Service Saturday

Starting Saturday April 6th, book lovers living in Southeast Queens can enjoy the Laurelton Bookmobile service.

Families are invited to the special opening day event at 134-26 225th St from 10 a.m. -5 p.m. The event will have an array of exciting activities for kids including face painting, magic shows and balloon art for all to enjoy throughout the day.

The Queens Public Library utilizes the bookmobile as a community outreach service. The bookmobile, which is the size of a city bus- is packed with books, magazines and movies. Residents can get aboard the book mobile and sign up for library cards, and browse the collection of books on the bus.

“Our staff and the bookmobile team have been working on an action packed day filled with excitement and fun for everyone,” said a representative from Queens Public Library.

The event sponsored by Councilmember Selvena Brooks Powers, is free and open to all ages .

The bookmobile also doubles as a hub in times of natural disasters and emergencies. The mobile library can be equipped with first aid supplies, health brochures, FEMA applications and WIFI charging stations to those in need.

The mobile library service at Laurelton will continue every Saturday until the library branch reopens. The library is closed for a replacement to its HVAC system.