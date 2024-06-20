Rapper Remy Ma’s son arrested with Queens Village man for 2021 murder of Astoria drug kingpin: NYPD

Two men were arrested Tuesday and charged in the 2021 fatal shooting of a reputed drug kingpin from Astoria in South Jamaica.

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The son of hip-hop star Remy Ma was arrested Tuesday along with a Queens Village man for the murder of a reputed drug kingpin from Astoria just over three years ago.

The rapper’s 23-year-old son, Jayson Scott, of Tier Street on City Island in the Bronx, and Richard Swygert, 22, of Springfield Boulevard, were booked at the 113th Precinct in Jamaica on first-degree murder and related charges in the 2021 fatal shooting of 47-year-old Darius Guillebeaux on the afternoon of June 7, 2021.

Guillebeaux, who lived on 35th Avenue near the Ravenswood Houses in Astoria, was seen arguing with Scott and Swygert at the intersection of Rockaway Boulevard and 148th Street near Baisley Pond Park in South Jamaica when the two men allegedly pulled out handguns and began shooting.

Police from the 113th Precinct responded to a 911 call of a man shot at the location and they found Guillebeaux lying on the roadway, unconscious and unresponsive, with multiple gunshot wounds to the head and chest.

EMS responded to the crime scene and rushed Guillebeaux to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Guillebeaux was no stranger to law enforcement, having been arrested 13 times and serving three jail terms, according to the state Attorney General’s office. Guillebeaux was known as “D Block” on the streets, and he was among 54 people who were indicted in a sweeping investigation dubbed “Operation Heat Wave” in November 2020, according to the AG’s office.

Guillebeaux was charged with supplying a drug ring in upstate Jefferson County, according to Attorney General Letitia James.

Scott was charged with murder in the first and second degrees, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment. Swygert was charged with murder in the first degree, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment, according to the NYPD.