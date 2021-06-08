Astoria man shot and killed in South Jamaica: NYPD

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

An alleged drug kingpin from Astoria was gunned down in broad daylight in South Jamaica on Monday afternoon.

Darius Guillebeaux, 47, of 35th Avenue near the Ravenswood Houses, was seen arguing with two men before they allegedly opened fire, according to authorities.

Guillebeaux was discovered by officers from the NYPD’s 113th Precinct in Jamaica, answering to a 911 call regarding a man shot at the intersection of 148th Street and Rockaway Boulevard just before 1 p.m. on June 7. Guillebeaux was found unconscious and unresponsive, with multiple gunshot wounds to the head and chest.

EMS responded to the location and transported Guillebeaux to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

The victim in the shooting was no stranger to law enforcement, having been arrested 13 times and serving three jail terms, according to state Attorney General’s office. Guillebeaux was known as “D Block” on the streets. He was among 54 people who were indicted in a sweeping investigation dubbed “Operation Heat Wave” in November 2020, according to the AG’s office.

Guillebeaux was charged with supplying a drug ring in upstate Jefferson County, according to Attorney General Letitia James.

No arrests have been made in the shooting and the investigation is ongoing, according to the NYPD.