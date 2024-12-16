Buzzing into the holidays: LaGuardia’s new ‘Terminal Bee’ welcomes travelers

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Something is buzzing at LaGuardia Airport.

LaGuardia Terminal B has unveiled a ‘Terminal Bee,’ the airport’s new holiday ambassador, just in time for the holidays.

LaGuardia Gateway Partners (LGP), the private manager and developer of the latest state-of-the-art terminal, announced the character’s debut on Thursday, Dec 12.

‘Terminal Bee’ will welcome travelers with festive holiday greetings and share tips for dining and shopping options at the airport. Terminal Bee-branded merchandise, including socks and stickers, will also be available at the airport as holiday stocking stuffers. Travelers can spot the buzzing mascot on signage throughout the terminal, the terminal’s website, social media, and other airport-related content.

LGP partnered with their advertising and design agency, Girardville Miners Cooperative, to create the character. The agency also worked with character developer Pat Giles of Danger Pigeon Studios to develop the honey-loving character.

‘Terminal Bee’ will continue to be at Terminal B yearlong with different messaging and seasonal wardrobe updates.

Suzette Noble, chief executive officer of LGP, expressed her excitement about introducing Terminal Bee for travelers, adding that Terminal B’s main objective is to provide exceptional guest experiences for airport visitors. “In Terminal Bee, passengers will find a witty, charming, and optimistic ambassador offering helpful travel hacks and reminding you to “Take it Beezy,” his catchphrase that aptly reflects the stress-free travel journey customers have come to expect when flying in and out of Terminal B,” she shared in a statement.

Brian Flatlow, president of Miners’ Cooperative, said that the character represents a fellow traveler, terminal ambassador, and friendly face who helps relieve stress for travelers.

Pat Giles, chief creative officer of Danger Pigeon, added that creating a relatable brand character is not easy. “We worked closely with the LGP and Miners’ Cooperative team through their process to build this character from the inside out. We know him well now, so it will be cool to slowly reveal him to the public more and more,” he said.

Located in East Elmhurst, LaGuardia Airport (LGA) serves as a major gateway to New York City, offering domestic and limited international flights. Originally opened in 1939, LaGuardia has undergone significant redevelopment in recent years, including the transformation of Terminal B.

LGP completed the new Terminal B in 2022, one of the largest public-private partnerships in US aviation history. The multi-billion dollar redevelopment included a new 35-gate terminal, a parking garage, dual pedestrian sky bridges, and double the number of shops, restaurants, and amenities. In 2023, the terminal became the first airport terminal in North America to be named the world’s best new airport terminal and awarded a five-star rating from Skytrax.