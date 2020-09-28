Councilman takes seniors behind the scenes at Queens County Farm – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

In recognition of Senior Appreciation Month, Councilman Barry Grodenchik organized a series of free events to help keep seniors of eastern Queens informed, engaged and active.

On Thursday, Sept. 24, the councilman led 30 seniors on a 60-minute tour of Queens County Farm, where they enjoyed a morning of farm fresh air and agricultural education, all while masked and socially distanced.

“Queens County Farm Museum, the premier cultural institution in eastern Queens, is truly a gem,” Grodenchik said. “As part of my office’s annual participation in senior month, it was my honor to bring a few dozen local seniors for a socially distanced tour of the farm on this beautiful autumn morning. It was a pleasure to see the seniors enjoying education, socialization and movement.”

During the tour, the group learned about the farm’s planting fields, historic buildings, greenhouse complex, and livestock, including plenty of chicken, a few goats and steer. The seniors also enjoyed a hayride.

The tour is just one of many events that Grodenchik has sponsored for local seniors.

Earlier this month, the councilman held SNAP online healthy exercise classes, a JASA Holliswood online dance therapy class, and a homeowners benefit online information session informing seniors on how to lower their property taxes through programs such as Basic STAR, Enhanced Star, SCHE and DHE.

The last event will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 30, at 9:30 a.m. at Alley Pond Park.

Seniors are welcome to join Grodenchik on a nature walk at the park located at 76th Avenue and Springfield Boulevard. Due to limited capacity, the event is open to only seniors living in Council District 23.

“Our seniors built our communities, and they deserve our steadfast support,” Grodenchik said. “The pandemic can be isolating for all of us, so these activities provide seniors with great opportunities to access exercise, socialization, and valuable information.”