Queens lawmaker teams up with Resorts World NYC to host virtual job fair in October – QNS.com

Senator Joseph Addabbo Jr. is once again partnering with Resorts World NYC for their annual job fair in October, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic it will be a three-day virtual event.

The virtual job fair begins on Friday, Oct. 23 and will run through Sunday, Oct. 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. Job seekers will be able to log on and virtually interact with companies from across the tri-state area.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has altered a lot of things for everyone this year, and our annual job fair is no different. While we are unable to have a traditional large-scale job fair inside of Resorts World, we did not want to bypass the event to make job opportunities available,” Addabbo said. “Resorts World and I decided that we still wanted to bring job opportunities to the people, especially with so many New Yorkers having lost their jobs due to the pandemic. This virtual platform will help connect residents with fantastic job opportunities from companies across many different industries.”

Through the online portal, job seekers will be able to register for the event, create their profile by uploading a photo and their resume, browse job listings from over 100 companies once the virtual lobby opens, while meeting and chatting with company representatives about their job listings and have any questions they may have answered in the Interactive Hiring Room.

Candidates will be able to log in to the event from their phone, tablet or computer to apply for open positions from all of the companies in one convenient location.

Some of the participating companies include:

New York State Department of Civil Service

DeVry College of New York

NYC Department of Citywide Administrative Service

Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association

Home Instead Senior Care

NY Helmets to Hardhats

Treasure Island Storage

New York State Police

Rockaway Home Care

MTA Headquarters

Prudential Financial

Fire Department of New York City – FDNY

Mega Contracting Group, LLC

May Uri, senior vice president of Human Resources with Resorts World NYC, said they’re honored to partner with Addabbo to present the inaugural virtual job fair.

“It’s important that we continue to support ways to connect job seekers with employers and a virtual job fair is an innovative solution that will benefit companies as well as those looking to take their career to the next level,” Uri said. “We look forward to continuing to work with Senator Addabbo in helping our community recover and in moving New York forward.”

Job Seekers can register for the event starting on Thursday, October 1, and then enter the job fair on the days of the event at this link: http://bit.ly/3lmCXyh-NYSenatorJoseph-Job-Fair-Employer

Job seekers should dress professionally, especially if they plan to appear on camera for any virtual live-chats with the company representatives.

“This virtual job fair is a new venture for all of us, but in the age of Zoom meetings and conferences, I believe it will be a success,” Addabbo said. “I would like to thank Resorts World NYC for their continued partnership on the job fair, and to Keeper of the Brand for helping us bring such a large-scale event to the digital platform. I wish all the job seekers much success in finding a position with one of the credible companies at the virtual job fair!”

For more information about the event, contact Senator Addabbo’s office at 718-738-1111.