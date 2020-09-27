These education apps can supplement your child’s at-home learning – QNS.com

BY EMILY LEVY

While some children are back at school in-person, others are adjusting to the “new normal” of online at-home learning. Students can still learn and absorb a great deal of information in this virtual format, but supplementing your child’s learning with education apps can only help foster their academic growth. Try some of the apps detailed below for reading, writing, math, science, and social studies.

Grades pre-K-6

Epic is a fantastic ebook app that offers a wide universe of over 35,000 books for kids to choose from.‎ Students can search for various authors, publishers, or themes and can either read the books themselves or have the books read aloud to them while they follow along.

Parents can also monitor their child’s progress with the data tracking feature that tracks the amount of time spent reading as well as the total pages and books read. Kids can earn special rewards for reaching certain milestones. This subscription-based service is a great way for students to keep up with their reading while learning at home.

Grades 3-12

With online schooling, it’s imperative that kids continue to develop their writing skills. Using this Book Creator app, kids can write and publish their own digital books. They can create fiction books, nonfiction books, comics, and more, and can even integrate video and audio clips as well as visual images.

The app offers children the opportunity to create and maintain a portfolio of their writing pieces without lugging around an old-fashion binder. This tool is interactive and fun for kids to use, and is particularly great for those who tend to dislike more traditional pen-to-paper writing tasks.

Grades pre-K-5

Spla‎shLearn is an engaging, visual app for kids that gives them lots of extra practice with key math concepts in a multi-sensory, interactive way. The topics presented are curriculum-aligned to each grade and the app tracks kids’ progress so parents can gauge areas of mastery and concepts that need continued development.

Kids get instant feedback on any mistakes they make, and they love the virtual “rewards” they can earn as they progress forward.

Grades K-5

This app is a great one for expanding your child’s science knowledge with over 200 colorful and engaging lessons. A character named “Haley the Science Gal” brings science to life by breaking down complex science concepts into easy-to-understand explanations and demonstrating cool science experiments.‎

There are game shows, videos, interactive games, and tons of questions to spark your child’s curiosity. Kids will learn about space, animals, plants, volcanoes, magnets, energy and so much more!

Grades K-12

Pull your child’s social studies learning out of the textbook with this multi-dimensional app. Students will watch videos, listen to audio clips, read about fascinating current events, and play games, helping them to grasp important social studies information. ‎They’ll learn about geography, U.S. History, World History, government, economics, and more, all while having loads of fun!

Learning at home may be the new temporary norm, but don’t let your child’s education stop when the school day ends. Continue to expand your child’s knowledge with these cool apps and they will be well on their way to academic success.