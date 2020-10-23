Bayside military veteran challenges Meng for seat in Congress – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Thomas Zmich, a Republican candidate and Bayside resident, is challenging Democratic incumbent U.S. Rep. Grace Meng in the general election to represent the 6th Congressional District.

Zmich is a veteran of the U.S. Army Reserve, where he served during the first Gulf War in 1991. After being honorably discharged, Zmich became a member of the Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers Construction Union.

Zmich is a first-time candidate vying to represent the 6th Congressional District, which includes parts of Auburndale, Bayside, Elmhurst, Flushing, Forest Hills, Glendale, Kew Gardens, Maspeth, Middle Village, Murray Hill, and Rego Park.

He launched his campaign to serve as a voice for America’s “silent majority” with an agenda that includes promoting constitutional rights, support for law enforcement, and implementing a nationwide civics accountability course for High School students.

His opponent, Meng, is currently serving her fourth term in office and is a member of the powerful House Appropriations Committee and Vice Chair of the Democratic National Committee.

According to Zmich, he decided to challenge Meng, whom he says does not represent her community and has not shown any leadership during the COVID-19 crisis. Additionally, Zmich said, Meng’s sponsored bills are all appeasing to small groups, not taking into effect the impact on the majority of tax-paying Americans.

“She’s done some stuff over her tenure that’s helped with the Jewish community and has been involved with a few things, but over the last four years she’s made a turn to the left-wing socialist policies of Bernie Sanders and AOC,” Zmich said.

As the COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on businesses that have either shut down or are struggling to stay open, Zmich said Democratic leaders have done little to support their communities.

“Right now, there are a lot of government resources available to people who need the help,” Zmich said. “In Queens, we have a lot of areas — airports, golf courses, baseball fields, casinos — and no one in Queens should be unemployed. The Democrats have run this city into the ground.”

If elected to office, Zmich said he would provide much-needed relief for small businesses and institute landlord owner mandates, as well as SBA expansion of loans and the Paycheck Protection Program.

“Voters heading to the polls on Nov. 3 have a choice of either choosing a leftist socialist government or an essentialist right government in Washington,” Zmich said. “We actually care about the people. We’re not doing this for money.”