Driver fatally strikes elderly pedestrian in Flushing: NYPD – QNS.com

A 72-year-old man is dead after being hit by the driver of a minivan in Flushing early Friday morning.

Around 4:45 a.m., on Friday, Oct. 16, the elderly man was crossing the Horace Harding Expressway at the intersection of Main Street against the walk signal, according to the NYPD.

As he was crossing, the driver of a 2008 Toyota Sienna was traveling westbound on the Horace Harding Expressway when the driver, who has not been identified, struck the man, cops said.

Police arrived to find the 72-year-old lying in the road with severe trauma to his body. EMS personnel took the man to NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the van remained at the scene after hitting the man, whose identity is being withheld pending proper family notification.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.