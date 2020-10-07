Local organization distributes grocery packages to food-insecure families in Richmond Hill – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The American Pakistani Advocacy Group (APAG) continued their efforts to serve food-insecure families in Queens in September.

The organization held a food delivery event on Sept. 29 in Richmond Hill outside of Deli T&T Grill at 108-19 101 Ave. where volunteers distributed over 300 packages of groceries to families in the community. Each bag included basic staples including eggs, bread, yogurt, juice, fresh fruit and vegetables.

Local elected officials, including Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz Assemblyman David Weprin, Assembly Nominee Jennifer Rajkumar and Councilwoman Adrienne Adams, showed their support by welcoming the community and assisting in distributing groceries.

This was not the first or last time APAG served the community. The organization began servicing food-insecure families impacted by the pandemic in mid-March.

Additionally, APAG has played an active role in visiting with individuals across many communities and neighborhoods to encourage voter registration and filling out the 2020 Census.

In recognition of the organization’s efforts to serve the community, Weprin honored each of APAG’s board members — Ali Rashid, president of APAG, Amin Ghani and Naveed Javid — with a citation. Dedicated APAG members also received citations in honor of their work and dedication.

“We are so proud of the hard work and dedication our devoted members have displayed over the past few months during this unprecedented time,” Rashid said. “The COVID-19 virus created a need in the community and APAG has always been ready to serve. We express our deepest gratitude and congratulations to our member honorees.”

APAG will continue to assist communities in need and make sure everyone is registered to vote before the Friday, Oct. 9, deadline.