NYC Parks to host free Holiday Learn to Swim Program in Jamaica and Flushing this month

Queens residents can receive the gift of new swim skills this holiday season.

From now until Dec. 16 at noon, parents can register children ages 6-17 for a free weeklong Holiday Learn to Swim Program at Roy Wilkins Recreation Center and Flushing Meadows Corona Park Aquatic Center. The program will teach children basic swimming skills and water safety training in and around the water.

An NYC Parks Recreation Center Membership is required for participation, and the program is a first come, first serve registration.

Program dates run from Dec. 23- 31, 2024.

Roy Wilkins Recreation Center at 177-01 Baisley Blvd, Jamaica

Class 1- 10 a.m.- 10:45 a.m.

Class 2- 11 a.m.- 11:45 a.m.

Class 3-12 p.m.-12. 45 p.m.

Flushing Meadows Corona Park Aquatic Center at 131-04 Meridian Rd, Flushing

Class 1- 10 a.m.- 10:45 a.m.

Class 2- 11 a.m.- 11:45 a.m.

Class 3- 12 p.m.- 1 p.m.

To register and learn more about the program visit nycgovparks.org/events/holiday-learn-to-swim.