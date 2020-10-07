New Spectrum store offers residents convenient services in southeast Queens – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A new Spectrum store opened in southeast Queens and is serving the neighborhoods of Laurelton, Rochdale, Springfield Gardens and St. Albans.

The Spectrum store, located at 134-56 Springfield Blvd., gives consumers in the area a convenient option for adding or managing their Spectrum Internet, TV, Mobile or Voice services.

“Our Spectrum stores team is here to help our local customers who need support in getting and staying connected during these uncertain times,” said Pattie Eliason, senior vice president, Spectrum Stores & Retail. “They are working to make our new store in southeast Queens a safe, convenient environment to add or manage services, shop for devices and accessories or make payments, while ensuring we adhere to current local and state health and safety guidelines.”

The new store is open Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

To help protect the safety of customers and employees — and in accordance with CDC guidelines and state and local orders — social distancing is required in the store and occupancy is managed by the employees.

Spectrum stores are cleaned and disinfected regularly, with frequent cleaning of high-touch areas and hand sanitizer available throughout the store.

The Spectrum store offers the latest devices and accessories compatible with Spectrum Mobile, which is designed to provide customers the highest quality experience at great value, including access to next-generation 5G service where available. Customers can save up to 40 percent on a single line with unlimited data compared to other national carriers. They also can bring their own phone or choose from among the latest mobile devices and accessories.

Store visitors also have the opportunity to experience the power of Spectrum Internet, featuring starting speeds of 200 Mbps and plans with connections up to 1GB per second, as well as the interactive Spectrum TV App, which gives customers access to the Spectrum TV® content across a wide variety of platforms and devices.

Along with sampling and ordering Spectrum services, customers also can complete a variety of transactions at the store, including account payments and upgrading or exchanging equipment.

Spectrum has opened several new and remodeled stores in Queens in the past two years, with the most recent at 37-31/37-39 82nd St. in Jackson Heights. Other store locations in Queens include Astoria, Bayside, Queens Center Mall in Elmhurst, College Point, Flushing, Forest Hills, Glendale and downtown Jamaica and Richmond Hill.

Information on Spectrum store locations can be found online along with more information about Spectrum products and services. Twenty-four-hour customer assistance is always available at 855-707-7328.