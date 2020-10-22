Woodside's P.S. 151 receives $5,000 donation from new Burlington in Long Island City – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Teachers at P.S. 151 were awarded $5,000 from Burlington in partnership with nonprofit AdoptAClassroom.org on Oct. 14, in celebration of the new retail store set to open in Long Island City.

“Anytime a new Burlington opens, they try to work within this program to donate a certain amount of money for students and teachers’ supplies — and we were the lucky ones that were chosen,” P.S. 151 Principal Samantha B. Maisonet told QNS. “Every little bit counts.”

Dr. Maisonet said they were given the news via a Zoom meeting, after managers of the new Burlington reached out to District 30 Superintendent Dr. Philip A. Composto.

She said the donation will be divided among the school’s teachers so that they are able to purchase supplies for their classrooms and students.

While there are schools in Queens who have called for more staff and have had parents call for promised live instruction, Dr. Maisonet said their school has fared well with a mix of remote learning and in-person schooling for highest-need population.

“Teachers and children are in — some come in five days, some three days,” said Dr. Maisonet. “We’re very fortunate, and have a very supportive community and staff. It’s working and working well. It can be done.”

However, Burlington and AdoptAClassroom.org noted distance learning caused by the pandemic has created added challenges for teachers and students nationwide.

A 2020 survey by AdoptAClasroom.org found teachers estimate that 43 percent of students have become disengaged, often due to lack of critical resources like internet connection. As a result, 45 percent of teachers said their spending has increased since distance learning began, with 70 percent mailing or delivering supplies such as worksheets, pens, pencils and notebooks to students’ homes to help keep them eager about learning.

“During these unique and extremely challenging times, students still need to learn, and teachers still need to teach. We want students to be able to have access to supplies wherever learning will take place this school year,” said Michael O’Sullivan, CEO of Burlington Stores. “We have a long-standing partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org, and we are excited to once again join them in continuing to support teachers and students in our store communities nationwide.”

The new Burlington, located at Plaza 48 in 3540 48th St. Long Island City, will officially open its doors on Oct. 23. Store hours will be from Monday to Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The discount retail store is implementing social distancing practices, including new, spacious store layout, signage to encourage six-feet distance, wider check-out lanes, face masks mandate for staff and customers, sanitization material throughout the store, and frequent cleaning and disinfecting of high-touch areas.

For employment opportunities, visit www.BurlingtonStores.jobs.