Glendale's Home Service Beer closes its doors after 35 years – QNS.com

Home Service Beer, a retail and wholesale beer distributor, has closed its doors after 35 years in Glendale.

They announced they were closing their location at 71-31 73rd Pl. for good in a Facebook post in September.

“We took a big risk buying into the beer distributor but all in all it was a risk we are happy we took,” they wrote. “This has been our life’s work and the decision to close was not easy. We’ve made so many friends with so many customers over the years. And so many memories like supporting the little league RGMVM and rushing to Manhattan after 9/11. It hasn’t always been easy but we loved serving our home town.”

Their last day was on Oct. 31. A retirement ceremony, honoring owners Vittorio and Salvatore Bommarito, was held on Sunday, Nov. 1, with local elected officials, Councilman Robert Holden, state Senator Jospeh Addabo Jr. and Assemblyman Mike Miller.

Holden presented the Home Beers owners with citation, and shared some fond memories of the site, including how his son played in their little league, RGMVM.

“It’s a bittersweet day because we hate to lose a staple of the community like Home Beers,” said Holden. “God bless you guys for running a wonderful business all of these years. A part of the community. When people came in here, they knew you guys. You knew the kind of beer they wanted, and you know if you didn’t have it, you tried to get it. This is the importance of having business that care. It’s a sad day, but we have the 35 years to remember and the small businesses that follow in the neighborhood as time marches on. Thank you so much, enjoy your retirement.”

The owners found it hard to describe the fondness they have for the community and their business.

“There’s a lot of memories, and it is difficult to put it into words over the next five minutes or two minutes to tell you. But it took a lot of people,” said Sal Bommarito.

They shared how many of the community’s youth they hired and are now off living their dreams, like Thomas Churchill, who is a producer in Hollywood.

“Thirty-five years is not easy to be a business here in New York City,” said Addabbo, addressing the Bommaritos. “Home Beers has been such an important part of the community, that is why we are grateful for what you have done over the years. Thank you very much. You truly have been a part of the community. You may retire but your legacy stays behind.”

Additional reporting by Dean Moses.