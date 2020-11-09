Teen girl found dead on the front lawn of her Hillcrest home – QNS.com

Cops are looking into the death of a 17-year-old girl who was found unconscious on the front lawn of her Queens home early on Monday morning.

Officers from the 107th Precinct responded to a 911 call about an unconscious woman at a residence on 18th Street between 75th Avenue and Union Turnpike in Hillcrest at 1:15 a.m. on Nov. 9.

Upon arriving at the scene, the officers found Yixuan Yin, 17, who lived at the location, lying on the grass in front of the location.

Paramedics rushed Yin to NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens, where she was pronounced dead a short time later. Her body was transferred to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Law enforcement sources said there no signs of trauma on Yin, nor any evidence of foul play.

The investigation is ongoing.

