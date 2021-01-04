Quantcast
COVID-19 vaccine hub to open in Jamaica: Mayor – QNS.com
Health

COVID-19 vaccine hub to open in Jamaica: Mayor

AvatarBy
0
comments
Posted on
Photo courtesy of Parker Jewish Institute

Three vaccine hubs will open in New York City on Sunday, Jan. 10, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday.

One of the hubs will be located at Hillcrest High School in Jamaica, according to the mayor. Additional hubs will be opened at Bushwick Education Campus in Brooklyn and South Bronx Educational Campus, de Blasio said.

“This is the shape of things to come,” the mayor said on Jan. 4. “This is the model to start getting us to the grassroots.”

Last week, de Blasio announced plans to speed up vaccination efforts in the city by creating a network of vaccination hubs this month with the goal of administering 1 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine over the upcoming weeks.

Who is AOC? With US Congress member Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Schneps Connects

Hubs will be set up in places like school gymnasiums with priority to be given to the 27 neighborhoods hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, the mayor said, with the goal of administering 45,000 doses of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine a week.

This story first appeared on amny.com.

About the Author

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Latest News

Partner with us to support local news

Learn More

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

Related Articles

More from Around New York