COVID-19 vaccine hub to open in Jamaica: Mayor – QNS.com

Three vaccine hubs will open in New York City on Sunday, Jan. 10, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday.

One of the hubs will be located at Hillcrest High School in Jamaica, according to the mayor. Additional hubs will be opened at Bushwick Education Campus in Brooklyn and South Bronx Educational Campus, de Blasio said.

“This is the shape of things to come,” the mayor said on Jan. 4. “This is the model to start getting us to the grassroots.”

Last week, de Blasio announced plans to speed up vaccination efforts in the city by creating a network of vaccination hubs this month with the goal of administering 1 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine over the upcoming weeks.

Hubs will be set up in places like school gymnasiums with priority to be given to the 27 neighborhoods hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, the mayor said, with the goal of administering 45,000 doses of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine a week.

This story first appeared on amny.com.