Seven firefighters injured while battling seven-alarm fire in Flushing: FDNY – QNS.com

Seven firefighters injured while battling seven-alarm fire in Flushing: FDNY
Police & Fire

Seven firefighters injured while battling seven-alarm fire in Flushing: FDNY

Firefighters battle a seven-alarm inferno at 136-15 37th Ave. in Flushing on Saturday, Jan. 9. (Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)

Firefighters on Saturday morning extinguished a seven-alarm fire that started late Friday night in a Flushing storefront and extended into an adjacent building, according to the FDNY.

After receiving a call just before midnight on Friday, Jan. 8, regarding the blaze at a three-story building located at 136-15 37th Ave., approximately 50 units and 200 FDNY personnel responded to the scene to fight the fire.

Firefighters battle a seven-alarm inferno at 136-15 37th Ave. in Flushing on Saturday, Jan. 9. (Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)
Firefighters battle a seven-alarm inferno at 136-15 37th Ave. in Flushing on Saturday, Jan. 9. (Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)

The blaze was first classified as a two-alarm fire at 12:11 a.m. on Jan. 9, before slowly progressing to a seven-alarm classification by 5:19 a.m.

Seven firefighters sustained minor injuries while battling the inferno and have been transported to local hospitals.

While a collapse zone has been established, units were still operating at the scene at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 9, according to the FDNY. The fire was extinguished just before 9 a.m., according to the FDNY.

Fire marshals are investigating the cause of the blaze.

Firefighters at the scene of a  seven-alarm inferno at 136-15 37th Ave. in Flushing on Saturday, Jan. 9. (Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)
Heavy smoke rolls out from a building during a seven-alarm fire at 136-15 37th Ave. (Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)

