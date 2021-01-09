Seven firefighters injured while battling seven-alarm fire in Flushing: FDNY – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Firefighters on Saturday morning extinguished a seven-alarm fire that started late Friday night in a Flushing storefront and extended into an adjacent building, according to the FDNY.

After receiving a call just before midnight on Friday, Jan. 8, regarding the blaze at a three-story building located at 136-15 37th Ave., approximately 50 units and 200 FDNY personnel responded to the scene to fight the fire.

The blaze was first classified as a two-alarm fire at 12:11 a.m. on Jan. 9, before slowly progressing to a seven-alarm classification by 5:19 a.m.

Queens 7-Alarm Box 4464, 136-15 37 AVE, Store Fire, 1 FLR — FDNYalerts (@FDNYAlerts) January 9, 2021

Seven firefighters sustained minor injuries while battling the inferno and have been transported to local hospitals.

While a collapse zone has been established, units were still operating at the scene at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 9, according to the FDNY. The fire was extinguished just before 9 a.m., according to the FDNY.

Fire marshals are investigating the cause of the blaze.