Flushing's Skyview Center celebrates opening of Adidas and Starbucks – QNS.com

The Shops at Skyview Center in Flushing are celebrating the opening of two new shops — Starbucks and the much-anticipated expansion of Adidas, a sportswear and shoe retailer.

The store openings follow the reopening of the Nike Clearance Store in July 2019, located near Chase Bank and SkyFoods on level two of the mall, located at 40-24 College Point Blvd.

“It’s a testament to the Flushing community that two nationally renowned businesses – Starbucks and Adidas – have had successful openings at The Shops at Skyview over the course of the past few months,” said Rishika Mahtani, regional marketing manager at ShopCore Properties. “These strong retailers complement other businesses at Skyview and contribute to the culture that makes the neighborhood so special.”

Flushing’s newest Starbucks offers safe and convenient mobile order and pickup at its location near Häagen-Dazs and Coco Tea, on level two of the mall.

Skyview’s Adidas store, expanded to almost 10,000 square-feet, opened on Dec. 14, on level four near Converse. With 78 percent more space than its previous store, customers will find a wider selection of Adidas shoes and clothing, as well as new collections for Adidas Originals, running, football, training and much more.

As The Shops at Skyview welcomes 2021, the property has made a broad, long-term commitment to ensure the property, shoppers and employees are healthier and safer.

Developed by the International WELL Building Institute, the WELL Health-Safety Rating is awarded to facilities that adopt evidence-based operational policies, maintenance protocols, emergency plans and stakeholder education to address a post-COVID-19 environment and broader health and safety-related issues into the future.

Mahtani said the health and safety of customers and employees has always been a top priority at ShopCore Properties and at The Shops at Skyview.

“Since the onset of the pandemic, we recognized the immediate need to implement best-in-class cleaning practices; establish a healthy reopening plan, distancing strategies and signage,” Mahtani said. “We’re very pleased that the WELL Health-Safety Rating provides third-party verification that The Shops at Skyview is a destination that takes safety seriously in the Flushing community.”