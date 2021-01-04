New Year's Day car crash kills two in Bayswater: NYPD – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A fatal car crash in Bayswater killed two people in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

On Friday, Jan.1 , around 5 a.m., the driver of a gray 2011 Dodge Ram was traveling eastbound on the Rockaway Freeway at a high speed when they hit a 2019 Nissan Rouge, which was traveling northbound on Ocean Crest Boulevard, according to the NYPD.

The driver of the Dodge fled the scene on foot, cops said.

Police arrived to the scene to find the two people inside the Nissan, Thelma Reid, 60, and Donovan Gibbon, 57, both unconscious and unresponsive with trauma to their heads and bodies, according to the NYPD.

Both Reid and Gibbon were taken to St. John’s Episcopal Hospital, where they were both pronounced dead.

Two passengers inside the Dodge, a 37-year-old man and a 33-year-old man, remained at the scene, cops said.

The 33-year-old was taken into custody and charged with obstructing governmental administration and disorderly conduct, according to the NYPD.

The investigation is ongoing.