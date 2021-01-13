NYCBS names Dr. Talha Shaikh as its new chief radiation oncologist – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

New York Cancer and Blood Specialists (NYCBS) named a new chief radiation oncologist earlier this week.

Talha Shaikh, MD, MBA, was named to the top position and will lead the department with new radiation oncology initiatives and developments of clinical strategies and best practices to advance new radiation therapies.

“My mission is to bring world-class cancer care to patients close to their homes,” Shaikh said. “NYCBS has been at the forefront of providing superb care for patients throughout the New York area. We have a team of exceptional providers and I am excited to work closely with them as we continue to develop the radiation oncology practice.”

Shaikh, who graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine, is highly regarded among his colleagues.

“He brings extraordinary leadership skills and clinical expertise in radiation oncology to our organization,” said Jeff Vacirca, MD, and chief executive officer of NYCBS. “We are very excited Dr. Shaikh will now lead our efforts to advance radiation oncology.”

Shaikh completed his residency in radiation oncology at the NCI-designated cancer center at the Fox Chase Cancer Center in Philadelphia, PA, where he would go on to serve as chief resident.

He is also the recipient of several awards, including the ASCO Conquer Cancer Foundation Merit Award, the ASTRO Annual Meeting Travel Award and the ESMO European Lung Cancer Conference Travel Award.