QNS Weekender: Eight things to do in Queens – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The weekend is quickly approaching and there are lots of fun things for you take part in, including taking a look at some in-person art at the Queens Botanical Garden, observing several owl varieties at Alley Pond Park and learning to make whimsical creations in your own home, using nothing more than paint and some bubbles.

GET TESTED

To slow the spread of COVID-19, the New York City Department of Health suggests getting tested often. Here are several places where you can get tested this weekend:

Enter your address and find a testing site near you at www1.nyc.gov/site/coronavirus/get-tested/covid-19-testing.page.

NYC Health + Hospitals offers several testing sites in Queens.

FRIDAY, JAN. 22

Young Chefs – Chicken Cutlet Parmesan (APEC): Calling all young foodies! The Alley Park Environmental Center is hosting an in-person cooking lesson, where young aspiring chefs will learn to make a classic chicken cutlet parmesan. Kids ages 8 to 12 will learn to make all the elements of this weeknight favorite, including crispy breaded chicken and a homemade tomato sauce. All materials for this cooking class are included in the lesson. This event is limited to eight participants. Registration is required. 224-65 76th Ave., Oakland Gardens. alleypond.org. $24 per participant. 3 p.m. Jan. 22.

On the Inside Looking Out: Come to the Queens Botanical Garden to view art installations in a natural community space. The AnkhLave Garden Project is an annual fellowship involving six Queens-based Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) artists. This is the second annual show involving these artists, who all experienced immigration journeys to the United States and were challenged to create and display their work in a natural environment. The original public art show ran through the summer of 2020 and now, viewers can see relics from the initial exhibit and “new and continued explorations” unique to this current exhibit. 43-50 Main St., Flushing. queensbotanicalgardens.org. Free. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 22.

SATURDAY, JAN. 23

Winter Wetlands Hike (Flushing Meadows Corona Park): The Urban Park Rangers invite you to the great outdoors for a hike in Flushing Meadows Corona Park. Participants will get the opportunity to learn about the wetlands in the park during the cold winter months. The area is home to migratory birds and other species of animals. This is an outdoor activity with limited attendance in order to observe the proper COVID-19 protocol. All participants should wear masks, maintain safe distance from one another and bring hand sanitizer. Registration is required. Between the Grand Central Parkway and, Van Wyck Expressway. nycgovparks.org. Free. 11 a.m., Jan. 23.

The Winter Escape (Queens County Farm): Head to Queens County Farm to get one last taste of the holiday season. The Winter Escape by The Floral Escape offers families some festive favorites combined with a “multi-sensory floral experience.” Check out Santa’s Workshop to visit the man himself, promenade through the Gingerbread Village, or stop and smell the Candy Cane Rose Garden. 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy., Floral Park. queensfarm.org. $24 for ages 11 and older; $15 for ages 10 and under; free for kids under 1. Times vary. Last day is Jan. 24.

Let’s Get to Bubble Printing! (Queens Museum): Join the Queens Museum for another installment of its Drop-in Family Art Workshops. This week, participants will create unique artworks using paint and bubbles. The series allows families to reflect on the works of art on display at the Queens Museum while also getting the chance to create personalized works of art. Family Art Workshops are suited for diverse learners, children with special needs and English language learners. Contact fkhuda@queensmuseum.org to RSVP. Virtual. queensmuseum.org. Free. 1 p.m., Jan. 23.

SUNDAY, JAN. 24

Birding — Owls (Alley Pond Park): Amateur and advanced ornithologists are invited to Alley Pond Park this weekend, where Urban Park Rangers will lead a hike to search for the mighty owl. The colder months, when trees have lost their leaves, provide the perfect opportunity to see native migrating owl species including Eastern Screech Owls, Great Horned Owls and Saw-Whet Owls. Registration is required to participate in this outdoor event. Union Turnpike, Oakland Gardens. nycgovparks.org. Free. 1 p.m., Jan. 24.

Songs of Love with Mariel Pacific: The Friends of Maple Grove present its first virtual concert of 2021: Songs of Love with Mariel Pacific. The singer will perform a medley of love songs accompanied by pianist Naoko Aita. Register at this link. Virtual. friendsofmaplegrove.org. Free. 4 p.m., Jan. 24.

2018-2020 Queens Museum Studio Program: This virtual event marks the end of the Queens Museum’s Studio Program cohort of 2018-2020. In this Zoom event, the artists will share their current work with viewers and talk about their creative practice at the museum. The artists in this cohort worked across several mediums including drawing, painting, photography, sculpture, installation, technology, textile, performance, video, writing and social practice. This event is the first of two sessions, which will include artist presentations and Q & A segments. Registration for this webinar is required. Virtual. queensmuseum.org. Free. 2 p.m., Jan. 24.

To submit an event for QNS Weekender, email editorial@qns.com.