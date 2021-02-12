Quantcast
FDNY battles two-alarm Ozone Park house fire – QNS.com
FDNY battles two-alarm Ozone Park house fire

Bill ParryBy
Firefighters at the scene of a two-alarm fire at 133-03 Sutter Avenue. (Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)

Firefighters extinguished a two-alarm fire in an Ozone Park home Friday afternoon, according to the FDNY.

The blaze broke out in a two-story home at 133-03 Sutter Ave. just before 1 p.m. and advanced to a second-alarm requiring 25 units and 106 fire fighters, an FDNY spokesman said.

FDNY battled flames in the basement, first and second floor as well as the building’s attic.

The fire was brought under control just before 3 p.m. and one person was transported to Jamaica Hospital, according to the FDNY.

